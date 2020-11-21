Jaquelin Smith Freeman, a devoted, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18. She was born in New Orleans on June 19, 1930, and moved to Baton Rouge with her family in 1937. She graduated from Baton Rouge High School and attended Hollins College before graduating from LSU, where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority. Following graduation, she taught Algebra and Geometry at St. Joseph's Academy. She was a member of Junior League of Baton Rouge, Reviewers Book Club, Morning Callers and Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. When not busy being a room mother for one of her seven children or playing bridge with good friends, she enjoyed painting, arranging flowers, and cooking. No one made a better cheesecake! Throughout her life, her sharp wit was always on display. Her "happy place" was the beach, where she enjoyed sailing and playing board games with friends and family. Traveling with her husband and their dear friends on trips around the world also gave her great joy. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, George Chester Freeman, Jr., the love of her life from the age of 15. She was also preceded in death by her parents, John Augustine Smith, Jr. and Nathalie Baker Smith, and by her sister, Margo Ebner. She is survived by three sons and their families: George (Allison) Freeman, of New Orleans, and their children, Meredith (William) Van deVender and Sarah (Reese) Blackwell; Kenny (Mary Ann) Freeman, of Baton Rouge, and their children, John (Hilary) Freeman and Jamie Freeman; Taylor (Debbie) Freeman, of Kennesaw, GA, and their children, Jordan (DJ) LeMahieu and Katherine (Mark) Hocke; four daughters and their families: Cary (Rolfe) Miller, of Baton Rouge, and their children, Natalie (Matt) Garza and Stephen (Casey) Miller; Paige (Frank) Rosato, of Mandeville, and their children, Francesca (Austin) Roy and Christopher Rosato; Patty Freeman and Lauren Freeman (Jackie Grantham) of Baton Rouge; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the exceptional caregivers (Ellen Matthews, Joyce Carter-Wilson, Angela Murphy, Annie Alexander, Gretchen Jones and Sonja Carter) for the fine care and good company they provided to her over the last several years. With heartfelt gratitude, we thank Dr. Louis Minsky for his wonderful care of our mother over the years. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a private family mass at Sacred Heart Church with a graveside service following at Roselawn Cemetery on Tuesday, November 24. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul or The Baton Rouge Food Bank or charity of your choice
.