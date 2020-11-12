1/1
Jardney Bell
Jardney Bell departed this life on Friday, November 6, 2020 in New Orleans, LA. He was 30 and a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Thibodaux, LA from 7:00pm to 8:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Third Zion Baptist Church, 2649 LA 308, Raceland, LA from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00. Burial in Allen Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
07:00 - 08:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
NOV
14
Visitation
09:00 AM
Third Zion Baptist Church
NOV
14
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
Third Zion Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
