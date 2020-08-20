1/1
Jarkus McKinley, Jr., entered into eternal rest in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on August 11, 2020, his 27th birthday. He was a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Viewing at Jubilee Christian Center on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 8-9:45 am; due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service conducted by Pastor Johnny Holins will be held; interment at First Mt. Carmel B.C.Cemetery. Survivors include his father, Jarkus McKinley, Sr. (Yivelle); mother, Stephanie Evans; bonus mother, Tonia Webb; siblings, Talisa Acosta, Jazmine White, Ebony Metoyer and Kainon McKinley; paternal grandparents, William McKinley and Barbara Hooper; Benjamin and Kim Williams; maternal grandmother, Lucille Rue; special Godparents, Mike and Hardie Marcelin; aunts, uncles other relatives and friends. Arrangments entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Viewing
08:00 - 09:45 AM
Jubilee Christian Center
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
