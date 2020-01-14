Jarred Michael Russo, a native of New Orleans and resident of Gonzales, passed away at his home on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the age of 39. Jarred was a kind person with a contagious personality and beautiful smile. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jarred graduated from East Ascension High School in 1999 and LSU in 2006. He is survived by his parents, Patricia and Camille "Rocky" Russo III; brothers, Camille " Jay" Russo IV and wife, Darie and Jordan Russo and wife, MJ; niece and nephews, Cameron, Logan, and Ella Russo; step grandparents, Grace Russo and Donald Landaiche; aunts and uncles, Joey and James Latino, Dale Latino and wife Toni, Donna Latino Barbier, Lisa Matassa and husband Steve, Scott Russo and wife, Joni, Troy Russo and wife, Vickie, Sam Russo and wife, Michelle, Tracye Russo, Monique Ourso and husband David; as well as numerous cousins. Jarred is preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary Alice Jennings Latino, Joseph A. Latino Sr., CJ Russo Jr., Hilda Dille Landaiche. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales from 9 am until a memorial service at 11 am. A private burial will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Jarred's honor to (https://events.lls.org/pages/msla/CentralPrimarySchool-2020/erusso ). To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020