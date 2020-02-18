Jarrot Demonsterknees Anderson, Sr. passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020 at the Butterfly Wing of the Baton Rouge General Hospital at age 82. Visitation will be at Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70811 on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 9:00 a.m. until services at 11:00 a.m., conducted by Pastor Johnny Dunomes, Sr. of Bibleway Ministries COGIC, Hammond LA. Interment in Hollygrove Cemetery, 10754 Milldale Rd., Zachary, La. 70791.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 18 to Feb. 22, 2020