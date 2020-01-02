Jarvelle R. Edmond departed this life on Saturday, December 28, 2019, in Thibodaux, LA. He was 25, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Beulah Baptist Church, 5544 N. Bayou Black Dr. Gibson, LA from 10:00 am to Religious services at 12:00 pm. Burial in St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery, 109 St. Peter St. Thibodaux, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA 70301. (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020