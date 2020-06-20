Jarvis Jerome Mabry
Jarvis Jerome Mabry entered into eternal rest on June 13, 2020 at the age of 31. A 2008 graduate of St. Helena, he attended Arkansas Baptist College and worked in Heckberry, LA. He is survived by his wife JeVaughdria Shanice Lee Mabry, parents, Annette Mabry, Otha Patrick, Lillie Gross, Laketha Gross, Melita Mosby and Curtis Mosby; daughters, Melia and Melaysia Mabry; sisters, Jessica Mabry, Tyketha Webber, Jebria Lee and Jerdae Tanner; brothers, Jessie Gross, Juan Gross, Joe Webber and JeVaughn Davis. Visitation Wednesday, June 24, 2020 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Robert D. Stovall, officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 20 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Service
11:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
JUN
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
