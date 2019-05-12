Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Send Flowers Obituary

Jason Abney Gele', a native of Baton Rouge and a resident of Prairieville, LA, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the age of 44. He graduated in 1992 from Baton Rouge Magnet High School and went on to graduate from LSU in 1996 with a degree in Mass Communication. Jason will be remembered for his love of family, music and life. He never met a stranger and will be remembered by many of his friends for his artistic abilities and radiating calmness and kindness. Jason's favorite pastimes were watching his sons play sports, cooking, spending quality time with his family, and watching the Saints and LSU football. He also relished his two-time MFL Fantasy Football Championship titles. His family was always his priority and they will forever be the Core 4. He is preceded in death by sister, Joël Gele'; maternal grandparents, Gilderoy L. Abney and Marie Cangelosi Abney; paternal grandparents, Gilbert G. Gele' and Lillian Seibert Gele'. He is survived by his wife Valerie Miller Gele'; two sons, Aiden Christopher and Aaron Thomas Gele'; parents, Patricia and George Gele'; sisters, Julie Brandt (Brad) and Jodi Loar (Chris); Valerie's parents, Madeline (Clifford "Butch") Muir and Virgil (Ann) Miller and Valerie's brother Christopher; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Prairieville from 9:30 am - 11:00 am. The Mass will begin at 11:00 am. A reception will follow at Parc 73, 14379 Highway 73, Prairieville. The family would like to thank the entire ICU staff and Doctors at Baton Rouge General for their amazing care and support. Also the family would like to thank Acadian Ambulance Service, first responders from the Prairieville Fire Department and Jason's work families at Community Coffee and The Advocate for their care, support and compassion during this difficult time.

