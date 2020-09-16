1/1
Jason Bernard "Goonie' 'Jam" Johnson
Jason Bernard Johnson, a native of Bueche, LA, passed away on September 6, 2020, at the age of 44. He was owner operator of Fun Time Adventure, Jam's Party Bus and Trucking Company. Survived by his mother, Diana Johnson; father Spencer Williams, Sr, sister Tosha (Richard) Mitchell, Jr., brother, Spencer Williams, Jr; children, Damarcus, Jaila, Jason, Jr, Jason, II, Mar'Tavion, Jaython, Jaslynn, Jaycee, Jalisa, and Jaylen, special friend, Tamika Matthews; special niece Gabrielle, special nephew, Kentrell, and host of relative and friends. Viewing will be at Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70807 on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Viewing will also be on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a PRIVATE Invitation Only religious service will begin at 12:00 p.m. Services will be conducted by Rev. Lenny Young. Interment Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Cemetery Lakeland, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
