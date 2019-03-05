Obituary

Jason Dennis Williams, 39, passed away on February 27, 2019 after a long, ruthless battle with addiction. This does not define him to those who were fortunate enough to know and love him. Jason was born on August 6, 1979 and spent much of his childhood a victim of abuse, from those who should protect him. Meeting his wife, Claire, at age 16, is when he found his purpose in life and thrived as a loving husband, and father. He was a successful HVAC contractor and excelled at running a business until his addiction took control. He will be remembered for his goofy sense of humor, his ability to fix almost anything, and his love of creating things, whether by drawing, landscape or construction. Jason often said that the greatest accomplishment of his life is that he broke the cycle of abuse with his children, even while fighting his demons. Jason's family chooses to celebrate his freedom from addiction and his embrace from a merciful God, even while grieving all that this disease has stolen. Jason is survived by the love of his life, Claire Williams, and their four beautiful children, Keaton, Miles, Lydia, and Levi. All that was good in him will live on through them. He was a deeply loved brother and son to Joseph Douzat, John Douzat, Clint Douzat, Paul Douzat, Philip Douzat, Sara Douzat Wade, Marcelle Douzat Gautreaux, Nicole Douzat and Jerry Douzat. Not a single day will go by that he is not missed. May he finally be granted the peace and rest that he could not find on this earth. We will love you forever, Jason. There will be a private funeral service for Jason. His family asks that you contact them for details. If you are suffering from addiction, know that the devil is a liar. Do not listen to the shame. You matter. Ask for help. Accept help. You can get better. It is not too late. For he has rescued us from the power of darkness and transferred us to the kingdom of the Son that he loves, and in him we enjoy our freedom, the forgiveness of sin. Colossians 1:13.

