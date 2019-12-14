|
Jason Egler, a resident of East Baton Rouge, passed away on December 9th, 2019 at the age of 20. Jason graduated from Lee Magnet High and attended BRCC. He was well known as Shild within the Steam Community where he touched the lives of many. Jason is survived by his parents, Scott and Colleen Egler; his sister, Kaeli Egler. Visitation will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 5 p.m. until Memorial Service at 7 p.m. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019