Service Information
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge , LA 70802
(225)-383-6831
Visitation
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church
3550 Morning Glory Avenue
Service
11:00 AM

Jason was born May 11, 1982 in Baton Rouge and passed away in his sleep the morning of April 23, 2019 in Baton Rouge. He proudly served four years in the United States Coast Guard and was honorably discharged with meritorious service. Jason's passions in life were his daughter and offshore fishing. He is survived by his daughter, Taylor Madison Jackson; parents, Daniel P. Jackson and Roberta Mayer Jackson; brothers, Allen T. Jackson and wife, Claire, and Randall G. Jackson; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, including his uncle, Timothy J. Whalen. Jason is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Dr. Allen and Meryl Ann Jackson, maternal grandparents, Dr. Louis Mayer and Betty Leigh Manship, and his uncle Allen R. Jackson. Visitation will be at Trinity Episcopal Church, 3550 Morning Glory Avenue, Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 9:00 am until services at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Randall Jackson, Allen Jackson, Aaron Constantine, Nicholas Whalen, Chandler Whalen and Lee Taylor Whalen. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cenikor Foundation, 2414 Bunker Hill Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70808. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019

