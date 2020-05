Or Copy this URL to Share

Funeral Services for Jason Lucas age 34, will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at St. Phillip Devine Spiritual Church 110188 Hyacinth Ave. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Charles Mackey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

