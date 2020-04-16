Jason Menard Payne entered into eternal rest following an accident on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his resident in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was a 40 year old native of Baton Rouge and a licensed barber. Private services will be held at Greater King David B.C., Rev. John Montgomery, pastor, on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 9:30 am; interment at Mt. Pilgrim B.C.. Survivors include his mother, Eddy Odds Smith; father, Harold Payne(Veronica); children, Jayvon, Jaymon, Jaylon and Jayreal Payne; and five siblings.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020.