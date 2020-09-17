Jason Michael Curtin, 45, of Denham Springs, LA, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at his home. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing sports with his children. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife, Michelle Downing Curtin; sons, Dawson and Bryson; stepchildren, Mason, Madison and Amelia Mayeux; parents, Kerry and Connie Curtin; father in law and mother in law, James and Belinda Downing; brother, Bradley Curtin and wife, Crystal Curtin; sister, Megan Wilkinson and husband, Chris Wilkinson; sister in laws, Stacey (Jeffrey) Messina and Amanda (Justin) Ammann; nieces and nephews, Lane Michael Wilkinson, Jayleigh Wilkinson, Brooklyn Wilkinson, Charlie Wilkinson, Olivia Curtin, Caden Gagneaux and Sophia Ammann. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harvey Curtin Jr and Ethelyn Curtin; maternal grandparents, Cecil and Kathleen Sylvest; uncles, James Hennesy and Michael Sylvest; Gavin Knapp who was very dear to him. Jason was a member of Live Oak Methodist Church in Watson, Louisiana. Visitation will be held at Live Oak Methodist Church, Watson, Saturday, September 19, from 9 a.m. until service at 12 p.m. Pallbearers will be John Knapp, Tim Peak, Joel Peak, Tim Ard, Wade Mykell, James Day, Jeffrey Messina and Justin Ammann. Honorary pallbearers are Bradley Curtin, Chris Wilkinson and Mason Mayeux. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, Denham Springs. A special thanks to the Live Oak sports community and all those who have supported his family. In lieu of flowers, there will be a memorial fund setup for his son's at Whitney Bank. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealaefuneral.com.