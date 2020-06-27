Jason "Panu" Paul Louque, a resident of Grand Point, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the age 54. Jason was a hardworking man, never missing a day of work. He loved sports, especially the New Orleans Saints. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his fiancé, Deborah Barre; step-children, Mandy Barre, Brandon Barre and Nina Barre; grandchildren, Avia, Skylond and Meliah; siblings, Brent Louque Sr. (Lana), Dwayne Louque (Cyndi), Lisa Decareaux (David) and Irvin Louque Sr. (Celeste); godchildren, Misty Louque and Irvin Louque, Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alcee and Elnora Louque. A visitation will be held at Rose Lynn Funeral Home on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 9:00 am – 10:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Rose Lynn Funeral Services has been entrusted with handling his arrangements.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.