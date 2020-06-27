Jason Paul "Panu" Louque
Jason "Panu" Paul Louque, a resident of Grand Point, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the age 54. Jason was a hardworking man, never missing a day of work. He loved sports, especially the New Orleans Saints. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his fiancé, Deborah Barre; step-children, Mandy Barre, Brandon Barre and Nina Barre; grandchildren, Avia, Skylond and Meliah; siblings, Brent Louque Sr. (Lana), Dwayne Louque (Cyndi), Lisa Decareaux (David) and Irvin Louque Sr. (Celeste); godchildren, Misty Louque and Irvin Louque, Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alcee and Elnora Louque. A visitation will be held at Rose Lynn Funeral Home on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 9:00 am – 10:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Rose Lynn Funeral Services has been entrusted with handling his arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Rose Lynn Funeral Services
JUN
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Rose Lynn Funeral Services
1870 Cabanose Ave
Lutcher, LA 70071
(225) 869-0000
