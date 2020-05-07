Javetta "Vetta" Johnson
Javetta "Vetta" Johnson departed this life on Sunday, April 12, 2020 University Medical Center in Jackson, MS. She was 28, a native of Napoleonville, LA and a resident of Port Gipson, MS. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 12:00pm at Nelson Chapel AME Cemetery, Napoleonville, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 7 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Graveside service
12:00 AM
Nelson Chapel AME Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
