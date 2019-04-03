Jay Rowley, a resident of Belleville, FL, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. He was born December 27, 1946 in Independence, LA and was 72 years of age. He is survived by companion, Sharon Robertson, Belleview, FL; 3 children, Jerry Rowley, Kimberly Rowley, and J.C. Rowley; 4 grandchildren, Christopher Davis, Hannah Marrotte, Shaelyn Clark, Michael Brousseau; 2 sisters Patsy Hall and husband, Gerald and Lisa Evans and husband, Jere; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Burton and Lila Rowley; 1 brother, Richard Rowley. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 11:00 a.m. until religious services at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019. Services conducted by Rev. Don Tate. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
