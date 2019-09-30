Jayce Victoria Boudreaux (née Janelle Manuel) passed from this life Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Baton Rouge at the age of 21. She was a senior at LSU studying Environmental Management Systems. She loved nature, animals and gardening. Jayce is survived by her mother, Rachel Boudreaux Carmello (Mitch) of Baton Rouge and maternal grandparents, Robert and Julie Poché Boudreaux of Lutcher. She is also survived by her father, Todd Manuel (Jordan) of Brandon, MS, paternal grandparents Windell and Karen Karl Manuel of Madison, MS, and great-grandparents Ruth Ann Karl and Bernice Fontenot of Eunice. She was beloved by her aunts and uncles, Jennifer Boudreaux Olivier (Dane), Jason Boudreaux, Kyle Manuel (Rebekah) and Mary Manuel Smith (Cameron), and cousins Isabelle and Lillian Olivier, Nathan Boudreaux, Camryn and Jayde Manuel, Malachi and Zoe Ferguson, and Kaplan and Silas Smith. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 at Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Gramercy, LA from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Vincent Dufrense at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Paulina, LA. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements. If you would like to view or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019