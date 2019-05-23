Jayquan T. Chenier

Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Moses Baptist Church
Thibodaux, LA
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Moses Baptist Church
Thibodaux, LA
Obituary
Jayquan T. Chenier departed this life on Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Thibodaux, LA. He was 22, and a native Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Visitation on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Moses Baptist Church, Thibodaux, LA from 8:00 am to Religious Services at 10:00 am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA 70301, (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 25, 2019
