Jayquan T. Chenier departed this life on Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Thibodaux, LA. He was 22, and a native Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Visitation on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Moses Baptist Church, Thibodaux, LA from 8:00 am to Religious Services at 10:00 am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA 70301, (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 25, 2019