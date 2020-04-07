Sgt. Jayvon H. Jenkins

  • "May you Rest In Peace, from your comrades in arms."
    - American Legion Post 272- Montegut, La.
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA
70301
(985)-447-2513
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
Burial
Following Services
Louisiana National Cemetery
Obituary
Sgt. Jayvon H. Jenkins, US Army Veteran, departed this life on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Bellingham, Washington. He was 37, a native of Thibodaux, LA and a resident of Washington. A Private funeral service we be streamed live on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. Burial in Louisiana National Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA 70301 (985) 447-2513 To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
