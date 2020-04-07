Sgt. Jayvon H. Jenkins, US Army Veteran, departed this life on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Bellingham, Washington. He was 37, a native of Thibodaux, LA and a resident of Washington. A Private funeral service we be streamed live on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. Burial in Louisiana National Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA 70301 (985) 447-2513 To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020