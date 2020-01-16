Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 134 Houmas Street Donaldsonville , LA 70346 (225)-473-8122 Send Flowers Obituary

Jazenette "Noonie" Aucoin, a native and lifelong resident of White Castle, LA departed this life at 6:45pm on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Landmark South Nursing Home. She was 92 years old and 4 days shy of her 93rd birthday. Visitation will be at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in White Castle on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 8:30am until 11:00am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Entombment at White Castle Mausoleum. Survived by daughter Tessie Robert and husband Alan J. Robert of Prairieville, sons LeeRoy J Aucoin, Jr. of White Castle and Robert "Bob" Aucoin and wife Rhonda DeBenedetto Aucoin of Port Allen and son-in-law David S. Sanchez of White Castle. She leaves behind grandchildren Alana Haynie and husband Ryan of Baton Rouge, Kyle and Austin Robert of New Orleans, Ashley Loupe and husband Chris and Megan Aucoin of Port Allen and Rhett Sanchez of Baton Rouge. She also leaves behind 4 great-grandchildren Juliet and Keefer Haynie and Charlotte and Blake Loupe. She is preceded in death by husband LeeRoy J. Aucoin, Sr, daughter Marlene Sanchez and Boudreaux and Marque siblings. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Kyle and Austin Robert, Ryan Haynie and Chris Loupe and nephews Sammy Canova and Rodney Willis. A very special thank you to her caring angel, Willie Nicholas. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to .

