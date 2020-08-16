J.B. Dotch was born July 10, 1937, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. J.B. departed this life and slipped quietly into eternity on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center at the age of 83. His favorite pastimes were basketball, football and fishing. He was a Loving husband to Gladys Scott-Dotch. A Caring father to Marsha Dotch, Linda Winnfield (Michael), Zadie Gavin, Cynthia Coleman, and Janice Dotch. An Exemplary grandfather to Brandy Gavin, Laibrooke Moses (Jason), Jonathan Dotch (Selena), The'Man Dotch, Earl Coleman III, Christianna Winnfield, Angel Gavin, Miracle Winnfield, and Joshua Dotch. Esteemed great-grandfather to Qiana Dotch, Breanna Dotch, Makayla Moses, Brooklynn Moses, Ariana Dotch, Khe'Mani Dotch, Jhailen Dotch, Jonathan Dotch, II., and Tamryn Dotch. Viewing of the body to pay last respects will be held at Hall Davis and Son Funeral Home from 9am to 10am Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Services will promptly follow at 10am Pastor Michael Hollins, officiating. Due to COVID-19, masks MUST be worn and social distancing will be maintained throughout the service. Final resting place will be at Southern Memorial Gardens.

