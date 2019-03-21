Obituary Guest Book View Sign

JD Busby, 80 years old, passed away on March 19, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hopice/Carpenter House with his wife of 61 years by his side. He was a native of Philidelphia, MS and a resident of Denham Springs, LA. JD was a successful business man and the owner of Busby Roofing for over 55 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia Busby and four legged son, Max; 2 daughters, Allison Barbay and partner Margaret, Deborah Moran and husband Timmy; 2 sons, Tim Busby, Tony Busby and wife Stephanie; 15 grandchildren, David Moran, Trina Moran & Jed, Brittany and Kyle Busby, Rachel Thomas, Jake Busby and Lakon, Zakk, Luc & Rhiannon Busby, Kaley and Ashtyn Weaver, Michelle Beeler & Ryan; 19 great grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Steve Prysock & Sherye; 2 nephews, William Prysock and Gina, Tristan Prysock & Ashley; 1 great niece, Lila Kay and many friends and business associates. JD was preceded in death by his mother Inez Rogers Busby, his father, Clinton Busby, his brother James Busby; his loving parents Wesley & Joanna Young; his mother-in-law & father-in-law, William & Irene Prysock. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, David, Jake, Kyle, Zakk, Luc, his son Tim Busby & Honorary pallbearer, Tony Busby. Special thanks to the doctors & staff at Our Lady of the Lake Heart & Vascular unit, St. Joseph Hospice, and Denzil Moraes, MD of LA Cardiology. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation, which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 1 pm- 5 pm. Visitation will resume at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 8:30 am until the funeral service begins at 10 am Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park.

