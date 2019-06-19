The Advocate Obituaries
Jean Alford Nash, 87, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away surrounded by her family on June 18, 2019. Jean was an independent insurance agent who owned the Louisiana Insurance Center. She was an avid LSU Baseball fan and enjoyed traveling to Omaha for the College World Series. Jean was a true joy that will be missed by all who had the opportunity to know her. Jean is survived by her children, Sandra N. Giordano and husband Jeffery, Cynthia N. Ross and husband Hugh, and Clark C. Nash IV; grandchildren, Daniel Nash and wife Jade, Jonathan Nash, and Spencer Ross and wife Taylor; 11 great-grandkids; and sister-in-law, Norma McClure. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clark C. Nash Jr.; parents, Roy and Velma Alford; and son, Clark C. Nash III. Visitation will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 9am until funeral service at 11am. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Broadmoor Methodist Church in Jean's name. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the many special care providers throughout Jean's journey. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 21, 2019
