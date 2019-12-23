Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 3305 Hwy 70 South Pierre Part , LA 70339 (225)-473-8122 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Ourso Funeral Home 3305 Hwy 70 South Pierre Part , LA 70339 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM - 10:45 AM St. Joseph the Worker Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Joseph the Worker Church Graveside service 2:30 PM Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery Henderson , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Ann (Latiolais) Frugé, resident of Pierre Part, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at her home. She was 87 and a native of St. Martinville, LA. Jean was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She was a member of the Order of Carmelites and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She also loved to fish. She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Frugé and Yvette Boudreaux (Troy); sons, Noah Frugé, III (Linda) and Larry Frugé (Karen); 8 grandchildren, Jody Frugé, Jamie Frugé, Stephen Frugé, Cristen Croom, Justin Gilbert, Gabrielle Boudreaux, Charli Boudreaux, and Larry Peter Frugé, Jr.; 6 great grandchildren, Trystin Gilbert, Brayden Gilbert, Connor Croom, David Croom, Noah Frugé, and Elijah Frugé. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Noe ""Blackie"" Frugé, Jr.' parents, Alcus and Stella Landry Latiolais; sisters, Stella Latiolais and Joyce Boudreaux; and 2 grandchildren, Hobie and Emmie Boudreaux. Visitation will be at Ourso Funeral Home, Pierre Part on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 5 pm to 9 pm and on Friday from 8 am until 10:45 am. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Joseph the Worker Church at 11 am on Friday, December 27, 2019. Graveside services will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery, Henderson, LA at 2:30 pm on Friday. The family would like to thank Doctors Militello and Dishman, Journey Hospice, Teche Regional Medical Center and Bayou Home Health for their care and support.

