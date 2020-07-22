1/1
Jean Bates Castle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Bates Castle, 96, a native of Liberty, Mississippi, and a long-time resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Jean had a zest for life and liked to be "on the go". She had a passion for cooking and sewing. She also enjoyed tending to her plants, shopping, and visiting with family and friends. She was a member of Florida Blvd. Baptist Church as well as the Nevada Sagebrush Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Jean is survived by her children, Brenda "Krickett" Dawson-Perilloux and husband Lou, Joan Thompson Jeffers and husband Robert, Donald Edmond Castle and wife Catherine; grandchildren Forrest Dawson, Summer Anderson and husband Mark, Lalla Brook Noland and husband Willie, and Michele Cossey; great-grandchildren Luke, Isabelle, and Benjamin Anderson; best friend Sherryl Thompson. Preceded in death by parents David and Lalla Bates; husbands Joe Thompson and Willie Castle; sisters Lannis, Winnie, Marshall, Mary, and Maudie. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 24 at 10:00 am at Greenoaks Cemetery. Masking and social distancing will be observed. The service will be followed by visitation at the Greenoaks Reception Center. The family would like to thank Williamsburg Senior Living for their kindness in helping our Mother and us through this difficult time. We also sincerely appreciate Clarity "The Crossing" Hospice for their comfort and care during Jean's final days.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Greenoaks Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
July 23, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Katherine Freeman
July 23, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Raquel Cortina
July 23, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Janis Lovecchio
July 23, 2020
Rest sweetly Jean Louise you’ve earned you wings and heavenly rest. You will forever have a special place in my heart. You were My first boss when you hired me at 15, your mentoring afforded me great skills that would serve me well all my career life. You also blessed me with the gift of your children, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren all who are a beautiful treasure and gift. . I know your having a glorious home going. Give yourself a moment to rest before you start working on those new robes for the Heavenly Choir. Please give all my loved ones there a big hug from me. I’ll love you always. ❤
Clyta Jenkins
Family
July 22, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 22, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sidney Anderson
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved