Jean Bates Castle, 96, a native of Liberty, Mississippi, and a long-time resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Jean had a zest for life and liked to be "on the go". She had a passion for cooking and sewing. She also enjoyed tending to her plants, shopping, and visiting with family and friends. She was a member of Florida Blvd. Baptist Church as well as the Nevada Sagebrush Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Jean is survived by her children, Brenda "Krickett" Dawson-Perilloux and husband Lou, Joan Thompson Jeffers and husband Robert, Donald Edmond Castle and wife Catherine; grandchildren Forrest Dawson, Summer Anderson and husband Mark, Lalla Brook Noland and husband Willie, and Michele Cossey; great-grandchildren Luke, Isabelle, and Benjamin Anderson; best friend Sherryl Thompson. Preceded in death by parents David and Lalla Bates; husbands Joe Thompson and Willie Castle; sisters Lannis, Winnie, Marshall, Mary, and Maudie. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 24 at 10:00 am at Greenoaks Cemetery. Masking and social distancing will be observed. The service will be followed by visitation at the Greenoaks Reception Center. The family would like to thank Williamsburg Senior Living for their kindness in helping our Mother and us through this difficult time. We also sincerely appreciate Clarity "The Crossing" Hospice for their comfort and care during Jean's final days.

