Obituary
Jean Carmack, a beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, January 8, 2020, surrounded by her family at her residence in Central, at the age of 89. She was a member of St. Alphonsus church and a volunteer for many years at the Adoration Chapel. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Carmack; a son, Gary (Kayla) Carmack; granddaughter, Kayla E. Carmack; grandsons, Jordan and Drew Carmack, Ryan (Kristina) Distefano, and Grant Distefano; great grandchildren, Bryce, Lane and Olivia Distefano; and brother, Bill Abadie. She is preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Carmack; daughter, Debra Carmack Thurston; parents Albert and Geralda Abadie; brothers, Jack, Albert (Buddy), Guy and Ray Abadie; sister, June Abadie Munster. Visitation will be at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815, on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm with services beginning at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jordan Carmack, Drew Carmack, Grant Distefano, Ryan Distefano, Glynn Bourke, Kevin Glouner, Sean Glouner, and Warren Munster. The family would like to give a special thanks to Bridgeway Hospice, Dana, Bobbie, Pam, Jamie, Trenice, Nita, and Hannah.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020
