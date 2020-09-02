Jean Chow Wong went to be with the Lord on August 30, 2020 at the age of 83, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was born on April 4, 1937 in Hoiping, Guangdong Province, China. She married her high school sweetheart, Ming Kwong (M.K.) Wong, in 1956. In 1965 Jean and her three children, ages seven, five and four, left Hong Kong, and all that was familiar to them, to be reunited with their husband and father, who had immigrated to the Americas in pursuit of greater opportunities in 1960. She arrived in New Orleans, Louisiana, where, together, Jean and M.K. worked tirelessly to provide for their family. In time, they were able to sponsor her sister, many nephews, nieces, and cousins to immigrate to the United States. In 1968 Jean and her family settled in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where they would remain for the next 52 years, owning restaurants and other real estate developments. Jean worked alongside her husband in their restaurants, supporting all his business ventures. Their most popular business, the Chinese Inn on Airline Hwy., was home to many politicians and local dignitaries who gathered in the V.I.P. room daily. Jean enjoyed serving her community through the restaurant and was in business for over 30 years. Her guests remember her well as she could always be found seated behind the counter, flanked by autographed photos of their many notable guests. She greeted customers and friends with her beautiful smile. When asked why she worked so very hard, Jean's answer would consistently be, "for my children." In fact, everything she did was for the benefit of her children whom she adored tremendously. Jean also valued education, and she encouraged her children to study hard and work hard to achieve high academic standards. She was very proud of her children's accomplishments and was always eager to talk about her "smart and beautiful" children. Family was always first for Jean. Some of the greatest memories are hosting her grandchildren at her home and preparing their favorite foods. Consistent with her culture, she expressed her love by preparing delicious foods for them and always made it a priority to ensure everyone had plenty of food to enjoy. With twelve grandchildren, there was much love, laughter, and fun being had in her home, and not once, did Jean complain about the mess or work involved with hosting this large group. Instead, she enjoyed every minute of the mayhem. Even as she took her very last breath, her many loved ones gathered in her home, by her side, expressing their deep love and appreciation for her. Her husband, M.K., absolutely loved to travel; and being the devoted wife that Jean was, she traveled extensively with him. Together, they frequented Hong Kong and their hometown of Hoiping several times each year. In her later years, Jean would tire of travel; but she continued to do so with M.K. as an expression of her love and devotion to him. Her daughters wholeheartedly agree that she taught them to "stand by your man." In business and pleasure, Jean was always by her husband's side, both physically and emotionally. When she was not busy working at her restaurants or traveling the world with M.K., Jean was often seen power walking in her neighborhood. She became known among her neighbors for her swift pace and bright red straw hat. After her walks, she would spend hours in her garden, tending to her Chinese vegetables and various flower beds. She loved planting flowers and visiting flower gardens. In fact, the translation of her Chinese name means "Spring flower." Some of her other favorite pastimes include watching the Price is Right, Wheel of Fortune and Let's Make a Deal, playing Solitaire on her computer, and attending her grandchildren's sporting events. Like M.K., Jean also shared an affinity for their hometown of Hoiping, where she holds an honorary title in The Chow Family Benevolent Association, the "Xinmin Monthly" magazine, and the Hoiping Sports Association. Jean is preceded in death by her loving husband, M.K. Wong, her parents, George Hin Foo Chow and Yip Hai Wong, her sister, Lien H. Ngo, and brothers, Yuk Kiu Chow, Frank Chow, and Don Chow. She is survived by her children Paul Wong, Linda Lee (James), Kim Kwan (Simon), Dr. May Tape (Lindsey), Jeannie Joe (David), grandchildren, Rachael Wong, Timothy Kwan (Amanda), Jacqueline Lee Buchholz (Chris), Stephanie Wong, Christopher Kwan, Stephen Lee, Kimberly Kwan, Austin Wong, Julia Tape, Meagan Tape, Mackenzie Joe, and Karoline Joe, and sister, Hui Hua Zhou (Bi Hui Zhang), and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at First Baptist Church, Baton Rouge, 529 Convention Street on Saturday, September 5th at 12:30pm, with a visitation preceding services, beginning at 10:30am. Graveside services immediately following at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd. Memorial gifts may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
of Louisiana, the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Baton Rouge, St. Joseph's Academy, or Catholic High School in memory of Jean Chow Wong.