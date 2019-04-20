Obituary Guest Book View Sign

It is with great sadness that the family of Jean Dowling Thayer announce her passing from this life on March 23, 2019. Her kindness, love, and laugh will be remembered and cherished by all who knew her. Her love of Christ was evident in her everyday life. She was an angel long before she left this world and graced our lives with joy. Jean was residing at 2750 Millerville Rd Apt 3108, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70816. Jean was born on November 11, 1949 in Simsboro, Louisiana. She was a proud alumnus of Haughton High School, Northwestern State University, and Louisiana Tech University. After being a registered dietician in a hospital setting for several years, she taught food and nutrition courses at Ouachita Baptist University. After hurricane Katrina in 2005, she retired from Plaquemines Parish School Board as Director of School Food Service. Jean was preceded in death by her parents Dhu and Anne Dowling and brother Russell Lynn Dowling. Jean is survived by her adoring husband, Larry Frances Thayer, with whom she celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary on September 16, 2019. She is also survived by three daughters who miss her dearly: Laurie Thayer and her husband Ernest Cline III of Arcata, California; Wendy Dolan and her husband Michael Dolan and their daughter Maeve of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Jennie Beth Loyal of Gretna, Louisiana. She is survived by three siblings: Sibyl Dowling Russell, Thomas Dhu Dowling, and Roy Wayne Dowling. A memorial service officiated by Pastor Don Hoy will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Southside Baptist Church in Denham Springs, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, please offer donations to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank at 10600 S Choctaw Drive, Baton Rouge, LA, 70815. Religious Service Information Southside Baptist Church

7572 Vincent Road

Denham Springs, LA 70726

