Jean E. Tatney Jones, a native and resident of Plaquemine passed away March 29, 2020 at The Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet. She was 67 Years Old. Jean was a retired Postal Officer and Owner of Jean Jones Sweets, Treats, Pies and Candies. She leaves to cherish her memory loving children Robin Bates and Richard (Whylithia) Robinson Jr., both of Plaquemine, 2 Grandchildren whom she reared Wendol B. Bates and Richard O. Robinson, 9 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren, two brother Rogers Tatney and Wilbert Tatney, Two sisters Carolyn Woods and Joyce Ann Tatney. A Private Graveside Service Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 12 at the Mt. Olive Cemetery, Kaddioville. Roscoe Mortuary Plaquemine in charge of Arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020