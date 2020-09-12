1/1
Jean Firmin
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Firmin born July 11, 1940, died March 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son Kevin Porche, husband Johnny Carpenter, parents, Lemmie and Luby Firmin, sisters, Lena Jeansonne, Marjorie Maddie, Nelda Purpera, and Madeline Elliot, brothers, Lemmie Firmin, Jr., Lurry Adams, and Wallace Firmin, She is survived by sisters, Bernice Latino, Elaine Bacon, and Ruby Bacon, grandson, Corey Watson, granddaughter, Kyla Bertrand, three great-grandsons, two great-granddaughters, Sheri Benford her dear friend and dedicated caregiver, her special "Colby" whom she loved unconditionally. A memorial service will be held at St, Alphonsus Catholic Church at 11:00am on Friday, September 18, 2020.. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 12 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St, Alphonsus Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved