Jean Firmin born July 11, 1940, died March 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son Kevin Porche, husband Johnny Carpenter, parents, Lemmie and Luby Firmin, sisters, Lena Jeansonne, Marjorie Maddie, Nelda Purpera, and Madeline Elliot, brothers, Lemmie Firmin, Jr., Lurry Adams, and Wallace Firmin, She is survived by sisters, Bernice Latino, Elaine Bacon, and Ruby Bacon, grandson, Corey Watson, granddaughter, Kyla Bertrand, three great-grandsons, two great-granddaughters, Sheri Benford her dear friend and dedicated caregiver, her special "Colby" whom she loved unconditionally. A memorial service will be held at St, Alphonsus Catholic Church at 11:00am on Friday, September 18, 2020.. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.