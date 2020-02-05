Jean Frank Gennuso passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the age of 86. She is a graduate of LA Tech. Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Walter J. Frank, Sr. and Ruth Henry Frank; brother, Walter J. Frank Jr. Jean is survived by her husband of 53 ½ years, Sal Gennuso; daughter Joanna M. Gennuso. The family would like to extend gratitude to Jean's caregiver, Maria Chidester and the staff at Bridgeway Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bridgeway Hospice. A graveside service will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:00 am, 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020