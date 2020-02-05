Jean Frank Gennuso

Guest Book
  • "I am so sorry about Jean's passing. She was a lovely..."
    - Mikie Nowacki
Service Information
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-925-5331
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jean Frank Gennuso passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the age of 86. She is a graduate of LA Tech. Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Walter J. Frank, Sr. and Ruth Henry Frank; brother, Walter J. Frank Jr. Jean is survived by her husband of 53 ½ years, Sal Gennuso; daughter Joanna M. Gennuso. The family would like to extend gratitude to Jean's caregiver, Maria Chidester and the staff at Bridgeway Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bridgeway Hospice. A graveside service will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:00 am, 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Baton Rouge, LA   (225) 925-5331
funeral home direction icon