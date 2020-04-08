Jean Hudgens Hall of Baton Rouge passed away April 04, 2020 at the age of 84 years. She was born in Pineville, Louisiana. Jean graduated from Istrouma High School in 1954. Jean held State and National offices in FHA. She was an accomplished seamstress and airplane pilot. Jean worked as an office manager in an Insurance office. Jean was a member of Community Bible Church. Jean was preceded in death by her parents Odis and Eola Hudgens, a brother Jerry Wayne Hudgens, and son Keenan Duane Hall. She is survived by her husband Joseph W. "Dub" Hall, daughters Daphne H Smith, Tanja H. DuPre' and husband Kenyon DuPre', grandchildren Taylor G. Smith, Morgan S. Balding and husband Kyle Balding, Kelsey D. Bennet and husband Bryan Bennet, Kiel J. DuPre' and wife Chloie DuPre', and Great Granddaughters Arden DuPre' and Juniper Bennett. A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020