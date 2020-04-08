Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Hudgens Hall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Hudgens Hall of Baton Rouge passed away April 04, 2020 at the age of 84 years. She was born in Pineville, Louisiana. Jean graduated from Istrouma High School in 1954. Jean held State and National offices in FHA. She was an accomplished seamstress and airplane pilot. Jean worked as an office manager in an Insurance office. Jean was a member of Community Bible Church. Jean was preceded in death by her parents Odis and Eola Hudgens, a brother Jerry Wayne Hudgens, and son Keenan Duane Hall. She is survived by her husband Joseph W. "Dub" Hall, daughters Daphne H Smith, Tanja H. DuPre' and husband Kenyon DuPre', grandchildren Taylor G. Smith, Morgan S. Balding and husband Kyle Balding, Kelsey D. Bennet and husband Bryan Bennet, Kiel J. DuPre' and wife Chloie DuPre', and Great Granddaughters Arden DuPre' and Juniper Bennett. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Jean Hudgens Hall of Baton Rouge passed away April 04, 2020 at the age of 84 years. She was born in Pineville, Louisiana. Jean graduated from Istrouma High School in 1954. Jean held State and National offices in FHA. She was an accomplished seamstress and airplane pilot. Jean worked as an office manager in an Insurance office. Jean was a member of Community Bible Church. Jean was preceded in death by her parents Odis and Eola Hudgens, a brother Jerry Wayne Hudgens, and son Keenan Duane Hall. She is survived by her husband Joseph W. "Dub" Hall, daughters Daphne H Smith, Tanja H. DuPre' and husband Kenyon DuPre', grandchildren Taylor G. Smith, Morgan S. Balding and husband Kyle Balding, Kelsey D. Bennet and husband Bryan Bennet, Kiel J. DuPre' and wife Chloie DuPre', and Great Granddaughters Arden DuPre' and Juniper Bennett. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close