On the morning of March 27, 2020, Jean Helen Elliff Landrum, age 74, died of lung cancer in the comfort of her Flowery Branch, Georgia home with her loving children and pets close at hand. Jean was born to Nathan Thomas and Hazel Jeanette (Jean) Elliff on October 31, 1945. She grew up in Pekin, Illinois, and attended Pekin High School and Illinois Wesleyan University. During a Spring Break trip with college friends to New Orleans, she met her future husband, Thomas Michael (Mike) Landrum. They married on April 16, 1966 and settled in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where she raised her two loving children: daughter, Michale Cherie, and son Jeffrey (Jeff) Thomas. After the children were grown, Jean moved to Jeffersonville Indiana with her life-partner, Wesley (Wes) Thomas, whom she loved dearly and dutifully cared for through his long battle with leukemia. In 2008, she moved to her final home in Flowery Branch, Georgia, to be close to her daughter and family. In her later years, Jean loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, especially on the beaches of St. George Island, Florida. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Nathan and Jean, as well as her big brother, John Thomas Elliff. She is survived by her children, Michale and Jeff, sister-in-law Linda Letwinger Elliff, her niece and nephew, Benjamin Elliff and Melissa Zornita, and five wonderful grandchildren, Archer, Katie, Peter, Matteo, and Jane, loving dogs, Lucy and Coco, and her cats, Sammy Corn and Teddy Bear Ian. Unfortunately to protect public health we are forgoing a traditional funeral service at this time. An online memorial can be found at Forever Missed. If you leave your name there, we will contact you when a more appropriate time to gather arrives. Celebrate Jean's life by helping others, connecting with people around you, and making a donation in Jean's name to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020

