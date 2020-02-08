|
Jean Mary Barker O'Grady, resident of Gonzales, passed away on February 6, 2020. Jean was born in Lincolnshire, England where she also married, and had two children. Her young family moved to Wales when Jean was 23. Jean worked as a nurse and was a dedicated Cub Scout leader in both Wales and America. She immigrated to Louisiana at age 41 and began working at Woman's Hospital. She loved her work and did not retire until age 70. Jean was a member of a smocking guild, retired nurses association, and dulcimer group. She was an accomplished artist, crafter, and seamstress. Jean was a world traveler who loved sharing her passions with all around her. Jean is survived by daughter Gwenda and spouse Roger, son James and spouse Jeanne, and daughter in law Carol and spouse Donna; two sisters Kathleen and Brenda; four granddaughters Jannean, Deryn, Chantell and Darcy; and eleven great-grandchildren, Ezra, Cayman, Braden, Brylee, Lily, Conner, James, Kate, Isabelle, Reese, and Ady. She is preceded in death by her mum and dad, Gladys and James Barker, and her twin sister Margaret. A celebration of Jean's life will be held on Thursday, February 13 from 10:00 to 2:00 at Grace Life Church on Barringer Foreman Rd. Please wear bright colors in celebration of Jean's vibrant life. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 8 to Feb. 13, 2020