It is with heavy hearts that we share that our husband, father, friend, and colleague, Jean Maurice French, passed away on December 3, 2020. He was born September 25, 1947 in LeHavre, Normandy, France. At the young age of 15 he became a merchant mariner on the SS France. Upon settling in the United States he became a respected professional in the culinary field; getting his start at Chalet Brandt, managing Shenandoah Country Club, owning La Normandie Restaurant, managing Baton Rouge Country Club, and finally teaching students enrolled at Baton Rouge Community College. In 1992 he was inducted into the American Academy of Chefs. His latest achievement was helping the community through the Meals on Wheels program. He is survived by his wife Claire French; his children Alexandre French, Clay and Vicki French, Kelly and Bill Ollar, Julie and Ronnie Volentine, Jeanie and Paul Furlow, Nancy Blondeau, Michael and Vanessa Blondeau, his son-in-law Glynn Paul Adams; numerous nieces and nephews; 13 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. Also survived by close friends, Celeste Gill, Lynn and Lynn Anselmo, Carl and Brigette Kleinpeter, and too many friends in the hospitality industry to list. He was preceded in death by his parents Alexandre and Liliane French and in-laws Nancy and Vernon "VH" Bateman. Jean was given his last rights by Father Peter. Thank you to the entire staff at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet, from the security guards to the doctors and nurses. We cannot express enough how much your care and compassion is appreciated. Due to the coronavirus, a celebration of his life with loads of Beatles music will be held at a later date. Bon Appétit, Jean French. We love you.

