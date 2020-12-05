1/1
Jean Maurice French
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that we share that our husband, father, friend, and colleague, Jean Maurice French, passed away on December 3, 2020. He was born September 25, 1947 in LeHavre, Normandy, France. At the young age of 15 he became a merchant mariner on the SS France. Upon settling in the United States he became a respected professional in the culinary field; getting his start at Chalet Brandt, managing Shenandoah Country Club, owning La Normandie Restaurant, managing Baton Rouge Country Club, and finally teaching students enrolled at Baton Rouge Community College. In 1992 he was inducted into the American Academy of Chefs. His latest achievement was helping the community through the Meals on Wheels program. He is survived by his wife Claire French; his children Alexandre French, Clay and Vicki French, Kelly and Bill Ollar, Julie and Ronnie Volentine, Jeanie and Paul Furlow, Nancy Blondeau, Michael and Vanessa Blondeau, his son-in-law Glynn Paul Adams; numerous nieces and nephews; 13 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. Also survived by close friends, Celeste Gill, Lynn and Lynn Anselmo, Carl and Brigette Kleinpeter, and too many friends in the hospitality industry to list. He was preceded in death by his parents Alexandre and Liliane French and in-laws Nancy and Vernon "VH" Bateman. Jean was given his last rights by Father Peter. Thank you to the entire staff at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet, from the security guards to the doctors and nurses. We cannot express enough how much your care and compassion is appreciated. Due to the coronavirus, a celebration of his life with loads of Beatles music will be held at a later date. Bon Appétit, Jean French. We love you.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved