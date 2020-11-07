1/1
Jean Quiret Myles
Jean Quiret Myles departed this life on Wednesday November 4, 2020 at the age of 82. She leaves to cherish her memory, a daughter, Phaedra (John) Eames; two granddaughters, Kirsten Jackson and Kiah (James) Williams; a great-grandson James Williams IV; a sister Edna Quiret Lewis; a godchild Cynthia Shaw (Isiah) Myers; a brother-in-law Lionel L. Shaw; nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Jean was a retired educator from LSU and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Society. Visitation will be held on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at New St. John Baptist Church, 1455 South Blvd. Baton Rouge, from 8-9:30. A private family service to follow. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
08:00 - 09:30 AM
New St. John Baptist Church
NOV
10
Service
09:30 AM
New St. John Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
