Jean Quiret Myles departed this life on Wednesday November 4, 2020 at the age of 82. She leaves to cherish her memory, a daughter, Phaedra (John) Eames; two granddaughters, Kirsten Jackson and Kiah (James) Williams; a great-grandson James Williams IV; a sister Edna Quiret Lewis; a godchild Cynthia Shaw (Isiah) Myers; a brother-in-law Lionel L. Shaw; nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Jean was a retired educator from LSU and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Society. Visitation will be held on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at New St. John Baptist Church, 1455 South Blvd. Baton Rouge, from 8-9:30. A private family service to follow. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

