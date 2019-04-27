Jean Bryant, 82, a resident and native of Baton Rouge, passed away at her home at Williamsburg Retirement Community, April 25, 2019. She was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Beta Iota chapter of Alpha Xi Delta at L.S.U., member and president of the American Business Women's Association, Executive Women International, administrative assistant for the Louisiana Retailers Association and then St. Luke's Episcopal Church office. She loved her family, always bragging about their latest endeavors. Her hobbies included crocheting afghans and hats, reading, arts and crafts, listening to music, and adding to her ever-growing jewelry collection. Jean is survived by her daughter, Bridgit Bryant of Baton Rouge; nieces, Dr. Valerie Reed Lenox and family of Biloxi, Sarah Fontenot (Danny) and family of Baton Rouge, and Devin Jones and family of Los Alamitos, CA; nephews, Chuck Reed and family of Tecumseh, Oklahoma, and Danny Rayne of Tustin, CA. She is preceded in death by her husband Bill Bryant; parents, Mac and Hazel Rayne; sister, Phyllis Reed; and brother Jerry Rayne. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10:00 am, in Pope Hall at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 8833 Goodwood Boulevard. Service will follow in the church at 11:00 am. Immediately following she will be entombed in the church columbarium. Special thanks to her primary caregivers and friends Danette Fields, Kendra Sylvester, and Lois Dominique. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either St. Luke's Episcopal Church or Cat Haven.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2019