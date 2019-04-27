Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean R. Bryant. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-6831 Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Bryant, 82, a resident and native of Baton Rouge, passed away at her home at Williamsburg Retirement Community, April 25, 2019. She was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Beta Iota chapter of Alpha Xi Delta at L.S.U., member and president of the American Business Women's Association, Executive Women International, administrative assistant for the Louisiana Retailers Association and then St. Luke's Episcopal Church office. She loved her family, always bragging about their latest endeavors. Her hobbies included crocheting afghans and hats, reading, arts and crafts, listening to music, and adding to her ever-growing jewelry collection. Jean is survived by her daughter, Bridgit Bryant of Baton Rouge; nieces, Dr. Valerie Reed Lenox and family of Biloxi, Sarah Fontenot (Danny) and family of Baton Rouge, and Devin Jones and family of Los Alamitos, CA; nephews, Chuck Reed and family of Tecumseh, Oklahoma, and Danny Rayne of Tustin, CA. She is preceded in death by her husband Bill Bryant; parents, Mac and Hazel Rayne; sister, Phyllis Reed; and brother Jerry Rayne. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10:00 am, in Pope Hall at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 8833 Goodwood Boulevard. Service will follow in the church at 11:00 am. Immediately following she will be entombed in the church columbarium. Special thanks to her primary caregivers and friends Danette Fields, Kendra Sylvester, and Lois Dominique. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either St. Luke's Episcopal Church or Cat Haven. Jean Bryant, 82, a resident and native of Baton Rouge, passed away at her home at Williamsburg Retirement Community, April 25, 2019. She was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Beta Iota chapter of Alpha Xi Delta at L.S.U., member and president of the American Business Women's Association, Executive Women International, administrative assistant for the Louisiana Retailers Association and then St. Luke's Episcopal Church office. She loved her family, always bragging about their latest endeavors. Her hobbies included crocheting afghans and hats, reading, arts and crafts, listening to music, and adding to her ever-growing jewelry collection. Jean is survived by her daughter, Bridgit Bryant of Baton Rouge; nieces, Dr. Valerie Reed Lenox and family of Biloxi, Sarah Fontenot (Danny) and family of Baton Rouge, and Devin Jones and family of Los Alamitos, CA; nephews, Chuck Reed and family of Tecumseh, Oklahoma, and Danny Rayne of Tustin, CA. She is preceded in death by her husband Bill Bryant; parents, Mac and Hazel Rayne; sister, Phyllis Reed; and brother Jerry Rayne. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10:00 am, in Pope Hall at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 8833 Goodwood Boulevard. Service will follow in the church at 11:00 am. Immediately following she will be entombed in the church columbarium. Special thanks to her primary caregivers and friends Danette Fields, Kendra Sylvester, and Lois Dominique. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either St. Luke's Episcopal Church or Cat Haven. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close