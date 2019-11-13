Jean Rae Richardson Register Waits, born in Wilson, NC, Oct. 2, 1925 (94), Mama Jean, passed peacefully Nov. 11, 2019. A former resident of Birmingham, AL and a resident of Port Allen for over 65 years, Jean opened the original Kut-N-Curl Beauty Salon in Port Allen in 1957, mentoring many young hairdressers for over more than 50 years. Jean shared a love for God, family, hairstyling, travel, singing, quilting and technology, even learning how to use a computer in her seventies. Preceded in death by parents, Steve Otis Sr. and Bessie Stringer Richardson; husband, James Dawson Waits Sr.; former husbands, Jerry Register and John T. Witt; son, Ronnie G. Register; sons-in-law, Ronald Smith and Albert Grove; siblings, Clarence Z. Richardson, Shirley R. Johnson, Steve O. Richardson Jr. and step-brother, Bill Cooper. Mama Jean is survived by children, Stanley Register (Shiela Landry), Derita Register Smith, James D. "Jimmy" Waits Jr. (Marilyn Chapman), and Dawn Waits Grove, 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; sister, Bess Richardson Hebert Gardner. Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen 10 am until service at 11:30 am on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to in her name. The family would also like to thank Terry and Charlotte for their kindness as she closed the final chapter of her life. Please join family and friends Saturday in celebrating her wonderful long life. More information, thoughts and memories may be shared at www.wilbertservices.com, or her Facebook Page.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2019