Jean Wicks Morten entered into eternal rest on February 17, 2019 at the age of 63 at her residence. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Reginald Morten; two sons, Brian (Shandrika) Wicks and Dwayne (Jessica) Wicks; one stepdaughter, Alisa Beloney; granddaughter, Haliegh Wicks and two grandsons, Brockhim Wicks and Zaydin Wicks; five siblings, Bernadette (Walter) Nixon, Lisa Paul and Glenn Wicks, Sr., James (Elizabeth) Wicks, and Walter (Octavia) Wicks, Waco, Texas; an uncle, three godchildren; a brother-in-law, Ernest Thompson; devoted friends, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sarah and Charles Wicks, Sr.; one brother, Charles Wicks, Jr.; three sisters, Frances Thompson, Donna Williams and Melissa Wicks, several aunts and uncles. Visitation Thursday, February 21 from 5 – 7 p.m., at Roscoe Mortuary. Religious services Friday, February 22, at the St. Peter Baptist Church, 11 am, Rev. Van Smith, Jr. Interment Grace Memorial Park. Roscoe Mortuary in charge of funeral arrangements.
