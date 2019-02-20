Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jean Wicks Morten entered into eternal rest on February 17, 2019 at the age of 63 at her residence. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Reginald Morten; two sons, Brian (Shandrika) Wicks and Dwayne (Jessica) Wicks; one stepdaughter, Alisa Beloney; granddaughter, Haliegh Wicks and two grandsons, Brockhim Wicks and Zaydin Wicks; five siblings, Bernadette (Walter) Nixon, Lisa Paul and Glenn Wicks, Sr., James (Elizabeth) Wicks, and Walter (Octavia) Wicks, Waco, Texas; an uncle, three godchildren; a brother-in-law, Ernest Thompson; devoted friends, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sarah and Charles Wicks, Sr.; one brother, Charles Wicks, Jr.; three sisters, Frances Thompson, Donna Williams and Melissa Wicks, several aunts and uncles. Visitation Thursday, February 21 from 5 – 7 p.m., at Roscoe Mortuary. Religious services Friday, February 22, at the St. Peter Baptist Church, 11 am, Rev. Van Smith, Jr. Interment Grace Memorial Park. Roscoe Mortuary in charge of funeral arrangements. Funeral Home Roscoe Mortuary

58635 Meriam St

Plaquemine , LA 70764

