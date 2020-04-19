Jeanette Alycia Snowden entered into eternal rest at Lane Regional Medical Center on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was 84, born and raised in Baker, Louisiana, and a resident of Zachary, Louisiana. She was a member of the first graduating class from the former Chaneyville High School and a 1957 graduate of Southern University. She was a retired East Baton Rouge Parish educator, beginning her career at McKinley Senior High School, and finishing at Zachary High School. Her passion for the wellbeing of her students was legend at both schools. Loving, kind, gentle, and always pleasant, she was the ultimate professional and loved bringing out the best in her students, often offering life guidance. Her work did not end when she retired from the school system, but continued to flourish at New Pilgrim Baptist Church, where she honed her faith and served in various ministries - including finance, senior choir, new members, welcoming, care, and hospitality. Except for her faith - she was raised in Rock Zion Baptist Church in Baker - no area of her life was more important to her than her family and the preservation of her community. She was always prepared to shower her family with love and care; seeking to provide the best in culinary delights, the warmth and comfort of home, and the beauty and color of her special gardens and plants. Public visitation at New Pilgrim Baptist Church, 4277 Old Weis Road, Zachary, the Rev. Dr. Derrick T. Williams, pastor, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. A religious service will follow under COVID-19 restrictions, with interment in the Louisiana National Cemetery, 303 West Mt. Pleasant Road, Zachary. She leaves to cherish her memories her loving husband of 65 years, Bobby; her devoted children, Jacqueline, Carl (Cynthia), Robert, Sr. (Anna), and Ralph, all of Zachary; a stepdaughter, Jacqueline Haynes of Jacksonville, Florida; a stepson, Christopher T. Jones (Carole) of Atlanta; grandchildren, Brandy Snowden (Trenton) Gordon of Addis, Louisiana; Raven (Kiara) Snowden of Dallas; Ryan (Heather) Snowden of Zachary; Robert Snowden, Jr. of Lafayette; Lillie Snowden and Myles Snowden of Zachary; Keonna Newkirk of New Orleans; Kimberly (Edwaughn) Hobley of Okatie, South Carolina; Kristy Haynes of Jacksonville; and Kristopher and Keenan Jones of Atlanta; great-grandchildren, Rhyland and Royal Snowden of Zachary; Bellamy Gordon of Addis; Kristopher Bailey of Atlanta, Jordan Bailey of Jacksonville, Chloe Rosenberg and Gabrielle Rosenberg of Okatie, Zaria Wimbly, Kristian Wimbly, and Alexander Wimbly, Jr., of Lilburn, Georgia, and Tyler Bloom of Atlanta; sister-in-law, Idell Wheelock Snowden of Natchitoches, Louisiana; aunt, Rosa Lee Davenport, of Baker; and special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Kiziah and Willie Baker; her best friend, Lottie Lawson, and special cousin, Melba Jemison. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020.