Jeanette Bergeron Couvillion, left to be with our Lord peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer's on June 1, 2019, at the age of 86. Jeanette was a stranger to none. Her family was her life and she spent it keeping anyone's children and helping all who needed her. She is survived by her daughters, Jan C. Fielder and husband Rodney and Patricia C. Jarreau and husband Brett; grandchildren, Jay Comeaux and wife Madeline, Kayla Jarreau and husband Michael, and Tracy Cochran; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Jude, Silas, Kayla, Hayden, and Raymie; 1 great great-granddaughter, Maycie; sister, Beverly B. Braud; brother, Russell Bergeron; and her special friend, Drew Broussard. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Vivian Bergeron; husband of 54 years, Elton J. Couvillion; sisters, Audrey, DeEtte, Hazel McAndrews, Yvonne Cooper, and Dolly Barbay; and brother, Joe Bergeron. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 11:00 am until funeral services at 2:00 pm. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 3 to June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary