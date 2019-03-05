A ceremony celebrating the life of Jeanette C. Duplessis will be held at 11 am on Friday at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church; visitation will begin at 9:30 am. Interment will follow at the church mausoleum. Ms Duplessis was born on October 20, 1941 in Gonzales and departed from this life on Sunday March 3, 2019 at the age of 77 years. She loved her grandkids and did everything she could for them. She will be remembered as always having a joke, a laugh and passion for the music of Conway Twitty. She was a 30-year employee of Marchand's Interior and Hardware. She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph "Rip" and Bertha Lanoux Duplessis; siblings Geraldine Gautreau, Gadis and Joanne Duplessis, Joseph Jr and Julius Duplessis; grandson in law Philip Theriot, and best friend Rosemary Pamplin. Survived by siblings Janice Molliere, Gerald "Heck" and Gayle Duplessis; children David Duplessis and Darla Hoyt (Dudley); granddaughter/daughter Donna Theriot Thomassie (Paul), also survived by 5 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services; www.churchfuneralservices.com.
