Jeanette Donellan Stephens

Guest Book
  • "So happy we had the chance to speak and exchange I LOVE..."
    - Kathy Donellan Taylor
  • "We love you now and forever!! I know you are dancing with..."
    - Valerie and Brad McNeely
  • "So sorry for your loss she sure is a Beautiful Lady God..."
    - Cindy Morman
  • "You were and always will be our shining light. Rest In..."
    - Mary E Stephens Brewer
Service Information
Rabenhorst Funeral Home East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-399-4352
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Home East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Home East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Home East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
View Map
Obituary
Jeanette Donellan Stephens, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on November 18, 2019 at the age of 95. Jeanette was retired from the State of Louisiana as an administrative assistant. She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. George Catholic Church. She loved family, holidays, and coloring artwork for others. She graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in Baton Rouge. She is survived by her children, Tammy Stephens of Maurepas, Cheryl Stephens Martinez and husband David of Prairieville, Mary Stephens Brewer and husband Jimmie of Baton Rouge, Thomas K. Stephens of Baton Rouge, and Hilary D. Stephens and wife Pamela of Baton Rouge; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kirby A. Stephens; parents, James A. and Ellen L. Donellan; son, Terrence Stephens; and 3 brothers and 1 sister. Visitation will be Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday at Rabenhorst East from 11:00 a.m. until a Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m., officiated by Fr. Paul Gros. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
