Jeanette Donellan Stephens, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on November 18, 2019 at the age of 95. Jeanette was retired from the State of Louisiana as an administrative assistant. She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. George Catholic Church. She loved family, holidays, and coloring artwork for others. She graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in Baton Rouge. She is survived by her children, Tammy Stephens of Maurepas, Cheryl Stephens Martinez and husband David of Prairieville, Mary Stephens Brewer and husband Jimmie of Baton Rouge, Thomas K. Stephens of Baton Rouge, and Hilary D. Stephens and wife Pamela of Baton Rouge; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kirby A. Stephens; parents, James A. and Ellen L. Donellan; son, Terrence Stephens; and 3 brothers and 1 sister. Visitation will be Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday at Rabenhorst East from 11:00 a.m. until a Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m., officiated by Fr. Paul Gros. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019