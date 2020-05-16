Jeanette Frederick was born on February 1, 1928 in Orange, TX and she was a longtime resident of Baton Rouge, LA. She passed away on May 15, 2020 at her home at the age of 92. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and great great-grandmother. Jeanette is survived by her children, Lou Ellen Frederick Bullock, Janice Catherine Frederick Wood and husband Paul Wood, and Eddie Leonard (Len) Frederick and wife Tammy Tingle Frederick; her grandchildren, David and Susan Luker, Jr., Margaret Luker Lanier Lindsey, Michelle LeBlanc and Kriss Powers, Denise and John Price, Troy LeBlanc and Jennifer Fritz, and Jennifer, Nicholas, Robert, William, James, Edward and Kellis Frederick, and Ian, Aidan and Sean Harris; her great-grandchildren, Justin, Allison, and Jarrett Luker, Bridgett and Michael Talley, Patrick and Grace Lanier, Emily and Cirrez Miller, Damien LeBlanc, Jessica Price, Alexis, Bentley, Evelyn, Amelia, Harper and Hazel LeBlanc, Davis and Delilah Fritz, Jamie and Kassie Bullock, Courtney Catlin, and Andrew and Kristen Boudreaux; her great great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Keegan Babineaux, Alex Boudreaux, and Jeffery David Luker; her brother, Roland Matt Wolfford and wife Shirley Wolfford; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Leon J. Frederick; her mother, Emily Gallien Wolfford Spiares; her father, Liles Wolfford; her stepfather, Ed Spiares; her daughter, Marjorie Ann Frederick Walker; son-in-law, James A. Bullock; brother and sister-in-law, Liles Wolfford and Juanita Wolfford; her sister, Leatrice Wolfford Lee; her brother-in-law, John C. Lee; her sister and brother-in-law, Juanita Wolfford Arnaud and James Arnaud; and her brother, Edward Eugene "Buddy" Wolfford. Pall Bearers will be David Luker, Jr., Andrew Boudreaux, Kelly Davis, James R. Bullock, Patrick Lanier, Ed Firor, Jamie Polozola, Kris Powers, and Troy LeBlanc. Honorary Pall Bearers will be Roland Wolfford, Edward Watkins, Nicholas, Robert, William, James, Edward and Kellis Frederick. The family of Jeanette Frederick would like to extend their gratitude to The Staff of Hospice, The Crossing Facility for their care, especially nurse Brittney, CNA Veronica, and Chaplain Jody Robert for their aid in the care of our mother. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, La. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 12:00 pm until funeral services at 2:00 pm. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Conducted by Chaplain Jody Robert. The service will be live streamed at 12:00 pm from Resthaven's website on Mrs. Jeanette Frederick's memorial page.

