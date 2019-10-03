Ms. Jeanette Grison transitioned to eternal Glory on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. She was a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. and a devoted member of the Iberville Christian Center under the leadership of Dr. Terry Hasten. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her seven siblings; Terry (Sharonda) Lewis of Fort Worth, TX., Anthony (Valerie) Young Sr. of Baton Rouge, LA., Cedric Lewis of New York., Gregory Robertson of New York., Eddie Lewis of San Antonio, TX., Corlis (Alex) Dunigan Sr. of Baton Rouge, LA., Sherette Lewis of New York., and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, relatives and friends.Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents Henry & Elaine Lewis Jr., maternal and paternal grandparents and five brothers, Henry Lewis III, Jackie Lewis, David W. Lewis, Marvin "Dre" Lewis and Kevin Robertson. Visiting at Iberville Christian Center on October 5, 2019 from 9 AM until religious service 10:30 AM. conducted by Pastor Terry M. Hasten. Interment in church cemetery. Entrustment of Arrangements, Hambricks Family Mortuary, Inc. www.hambrickmortuary.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019