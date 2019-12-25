Jeanette Marie Anthony, 57, and a resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on December 24,2019. She was in her home next to her husband and best friend of 38 years, Albert. She was born on June 6, 1962 in Franklinton, LA. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren and also enjoyed watching LSU football on Saturday, and the Saints on Sunday. She is survived by her husband Albert and four children. Albert Anthony (AJ), Lynn Mizell, David Anthony and wife Tiffany, and Angelia Miller and husband Adam. Her brothers Russell Mizell and wife Donna, Charles Mizell, and Salis Buster Mizell. Her mother in law Velma Anthony, sisters in law Sandra Ainsworth and Wanda Bridges, and brother in-law Wendell Anthony. She had fourteen grandchildren, Logan, Devin, Lindsey, Emma, Seth, Nick, Aaron, Lane, Kaleb, Jonathan, Levi, Lily, and Lydia. She is also survived by many cousins, nephews, and nieces as well as many other friends and family. She is preceded in death by her Mother, Lavenia Beaujeau and husband Ted, her father Marvin Mizell, her father in law William Kean Anthony and her granddaughter Angelica. Visitation will take place at Greenlaw Baptist Church, Kentwood, on Thursday December 26, 2019 from 6-10pm. Visitation will also be from 10-1 on Friday December 27, 2019 at Greenlaw Baptist Church, with funeral services to follow. Burial will take place at Arcola-Roseland Cemetery. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019