Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jeanette Marie Braud, a native and resident of Gonzales, passed away April 5, 2019 at the age of 86. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and special person. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leonce and Delsie Babin; husband, John Q. Braud. She is survived by her husband William Melancon; daughters, Connie and husband John Tullos, Missie Braud; son, Roger Babin and wife Lisa; grandchildren, Joy Babin Mahan, Cody Braud, Beverely Andrews, Ellen Toups and Rebecca Babin and 8 great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation which will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home from 2:00 pm- 8:00 pm. The funeral service will begin at 5:00 pm and the visitation will resume once the service has concluded. Please visit Jeanette Marie Braud, a native and resident of Gonzales, passed away April 5, 2019 at the age of 86. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and special person. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leonce and Delsie Babin; husband, John Q. Braud. She is survived by her husband William Melancon; daughters, Connie and husband John Tullos, Missie Braud; son, Roger Babin and wife Lisa; grandchildren, Joy Babin Mahan, Cody Braud, Beverely Andrews, Ellen Toups and Rebecca Babin and 8 great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation which will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home from 2:00 pm- 8:00 pm. The funeral service will begin at 5:00 pm and the visitation will resume once the service has concluded. Please visit www.oursofh.com to leave expressions of sympathy and condolences. Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales is in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Ourso Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close