Jeanette Marie Braud, a native and resident of Gonzales, passed away April 5, 2019 at the age of 86. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and special person. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leonce and Delsie Babin; husband, John Q. Braud. She is survived by her husband William Melancon; daughters, Connie and husband John Tullos, Missie Braud; son, Roger Babin and wife Lisa; grandchildren, Joy Babin Mahan, Cody Braud, Beverely Andrews, Ellen Toups and Rebecca Babin and 8 great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation which will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home from 2:00 pm- 8:00 pm. The funeral service will begin at 5:00 pm and the visitation will resume once the service has concluded. Please visit www.oursofh.com to leave expressions of sympathy and condolences. Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2019