Jeanette Marie Poche Lambert, age 83, received her angel wings and went to her forever home in heaven on Saturday June 6th, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Donald James Lambert, three sons, and two daughters in law, Berlin Daniel Melancon (Dana), Rickey Joseph Melancon (Lisa), and Troy David Melancon; nine grandchildren Derek (Nikki), Carey (Haley), Nicole (Jim), Destin (Jessica), Brandi (Jerry), Ryan, Carly, Chase (Brooklynn), and Garett (Blaire); seventeen great grandchildren including one that she raised as her own, Karsyn Michael Melancon; sister, Lucy Little; and brother, Gabe Poche (Peggy). She is preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Delia Poche; her son Carey James Melancon; her daughters in law, Diane and Vicki Melancon; great grandson, baby Gabriel Thomas Melancon; and brothers in law, Harold Achord, Sr., and Arthur Little. Jeanette enjoyed the holiday, cooking, shopping, seeing her grandchildren, and being with her husband of four decades. Visitation will be held at Faithful United Methodist Church on Wednesday June 10, 2020, from 9 am until 10:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 am at St Mark Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Faithful Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be the six grandsons Derek, Carey, Destin, Ryan, Chase, and Garett Melancon. The family would like to thank her personal caregivers Jamyra, Ne'Osha and Brandy, OLOL ICU Ascension for taking such incredible care of her; also, would like to thank Dr. Aguilard/Sharon Lobell office, and Dr. Wilson Wang office; and Church Services. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services, St. Amant 225-644-9683

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Faithful United Methodist Church
JUN
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St Mark Catholic Church
June 8, 2020
Donald, I am truly sorry to hear of your wifes passing. I enjoyed meeting her at OLOL last fall. May she rest in eternal peace.
Jeanne Cazes Smith
Friend
June 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jed and Lisa LeBlanc
Friend
